Statue of Mac Davis planned to be built in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local committee made plans to have a statue of Mac Davis built in front of the Overton Hotel on Mac Davis Lane and Avenue X.

Councilman Randy Christian will spearhead the project and said his committee has been working on the concept for months.

“[Mac Davis] was a mega superstar, but he always was gracious and giving to Lubbock,” said Christian. “He was always proud to tell people wherever he was that he was from Lubbock, Texas.”

The project is still in the planning stages, but Christian says the project could cost around $750,000–funds he said will have to be fundraised.

Don Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Entertainment and a long-time friend of Mac Davis, is also part of the committee. Caldwell said his friend Mac was an incredible talent who was not only a songwriter, singer, actor and Broadway performer. He was also a good man.

“Mac Davis was one of the sweetest guys who ever lived. He was very considerate of other people did a bunch of stuff to help people that he never talked about and bragged about,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said Lise Davis, Mac Davis’s wife, is also actively involved in the project.

“She is so excited and so helpful in trying to make this thing happen. She just wants to honor Mac and work with the city to make this happen and honor Mac all the way,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said Mrs. Davis has already shared a photo of the legend she wants to use as inspiration for the statue.

Once funding is completed, Christian said they would search nationwide for an artist under the direction of Emily Wilkinson, Public Art Director at the Office of Facilities Planning & Construction for Texas Tech.

“I suspect when we do that, we will have inquiries internationally as well as within the states and [of course] Texas,” said Christian.