Stay-at-Home order for the City of Tahoka revoked effective immediately

TAHOKA, Texas — The Office of the Mayor issued a release Thursday rescinding the city-wide Stay-at-Home order. The June 11 order was originally issued to help combat the coronavirus.

According to the release, the goal of defining the infection surge was accomplished, with minimal positives from the over 300 tests conducted at the Community Room and Lynn County Hospital.

Mayor John B. Baker said Tahoka can return to protocols in place prior to this order, and the city will continue to closely monitor the pandemic with respect to public safety.

All citizens are still urged to follow the latest guidelines issued by Governor Abbott regarding the opening of businesses including non-essential ones, and gatherings, according to the release.

Baker said social distancing will still be strictly enforced, and masks may be worn but are not required.