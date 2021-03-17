Steady rise in pedestrian fatalities rings alarm bells

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pedestrian fatalities have been on a steady increase, the Texas Department of Transportation reported.

As spring approaches, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. A press release from TxDOT Monday said pedestrian deaths in Texas now account for one in five of all traffic fatalities.

The press release said in 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year.

In Lubbock, 2019 was the deadliest year with 12 pedestrian fatalities including bicyclists and wheelchair users, according to Lubbock Police Department.

2017 was the second deadliest year with 10 pedestrian fatalities, followed by 2016 with seven fatalities and 2018 and 2020 each tying with six fatalities.

In total since 2016, Lubbock has seen 41 pedestrian fatalities, however, there have been none documented for 2021, according to LPD.

The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Since 2015, TxDOT has spent $153 million in federal and state funding to upgrade sidewalks, curbs and striping for pedestrian accessibility, safety and mobility. In addition, during that same time, TxDOT awarded $116 million in grant funding to support more than 120 locally sponsored projects that provide safe routes to schools, multiuse pathways, sidewalks and bike paths in rural and small urban areas.

Crash reports from law enforcement indicate the two leading causes for pedestrian fatalities are: 1) pedestrians failing to follow traffic safety laws and being struck when crossing streets and roadways, and 2) motorists failing to yield the right of way, driving distracted or driving too fast. Alcohol also is a factor in pedestrian-related crashes, deaths and injuries.

Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users because they aren’t equipped with protective equipment, such as airbags, seat belts and bumpers. This month TxDOT is launching a unique, socially distanced outreach campaign near intersections and high traffic areas in the state’s major cities to call attention to this reality and deliver messages where people most need to see them—at street level. This “walking billboard” public education effort will use stark, attention-grabbing visuals reminding motorists and pedestrians that “pedestrians don’t come with airbags” and “you can’t fix a pedestrian at a body shop.”

TxDOT offers these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers . . .

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

Pay attention and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

For pedestrians . . .

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.

Obey all traffic and crosswalks signals.

Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

TxDOT’s pedestrian safety campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.