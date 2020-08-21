Stein Mart to close all stores including Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, EverythingLubbock.com found that all locations of Stein Mart, including Lubbock’s, were going out of business.

On the Stein Mart website, it said its online store had closed. The site lists various discounts of up to 40 percent off the lowest ticketed price nationwide.

Stein Mart’s official statement on going out of business is below:

“We announced on August 12, 2020, that we filed a motion seeking court approval to begin an orderly wind down of our operations as soon as reasonably possible. In partnership with our financial and legal advisors, we engaged in a thorough analysis of all available alternatives before deciding on this course of action. Ultimately, due to the combination of a challenging retail environment and the impact of COVID-19, we and our advisors determined that we will wind down the business.

Please know that this was an extremely difficult decision and is deeply disappointing for all of us at Stein Mart. We have loved serving you over the years and are so grateful you chose to shop with Stein Mart. During the closing process, we will be pleased to continue serving you.”