LUBBOCK, Texas — Stella’s Italian restaurant is reopening at 6015 82nd Street, near Frankford Avenue in August, according to the restaurant’s website.

The upscale Italian restaurant has been in Lubbock since 1998 and was previously located at 50th Street and Utica Avenue.

Look what is coming back! Who is excited? pic.twitter.com/VqHD5pK5ot — Kelsee Pitman (@kelseepitman) August 1, 2020

The restaurant was originally founded in Suffern, New York, in 1973. In 1998, the family moved it to Lubbock, where it has operated since.