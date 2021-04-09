STEM bus visits Wester Elementary School

LUBBOCK, Texas — Today was a little different for Wester Elementary School when they took a field trip outside to the parking lot where the STEM bus was waiting for them.

STEM, short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering fun interactive learning experiences to underserved communities.

“I was really impressed with how many of the activities connect literacy to the STEM components…They posed a problem and the kids worked together to solve that problem,” Stacy Hust, Wester Elementary School principal said.

The educational activities engage the kids on multiple levels so that learning is made fun and easy.

The materials encourage students to ask questions and work together to solve problems.

“We give them money, and they have to pay us for the materials. That way they have to buy what they need with what they have,” Desurae Mathews, Learning Undefeated Education lead said.

The program also inspires teachers at the schools; the programs offer ideas for teachers to take away content for future classes.