Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Sept. 14 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the American Diabetes Association – West Texas:

The American Diabetes Association® invites men, women, and children of all ages to join the celebration and be part of the movement to fight diabetes by taking part in their new running and walking event, Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes®, on September 14 at Moonlight Musicals Stage – 413 E. Broadway.

Step Out RUN.WALK is a new opportunity to celebrate and honor Red Striders – participants with type 1, type 2 or gestational diabetes, the fundraising accomplishments of our teams and individuals, as well as an opportunity to promote awareness about the seriousness of diabetes in Lubbock and the West Texas area. Participants join the event by registering and recruiting co-workers, friends and family members to run or walk and raise money for our mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

In addition, one in three American adults have prediabetes, which puts them at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes are at significant risk for serious complications including kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, blindness and lower-limb amputations.

“Step Out Run.Walk to Stop Diabetes is more than just an event – it is a celebration of hope and a chance to raise critical funds to help fight diabetes. Every mile we run or walk, and every dollar raised brings us that much more support in fighting this disease that affects more than 127,700 people in our community,” said Martha Atwood, American Diabetes Association’s Executive Director. “The number of Americans with diabetes grows each year, and the need for funds is great in order to help us bend this curve,” she added.

The RUN.WALK allows the American Diabetes Association to provide Camp NoLoHi, a camp for children and teens, fund research toward a cure for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and provide proper education for people with diabetes. Teams or individuals who would like to participate can register online at www.diabetes.org/stepoutlubbock or call the ADA office at 806-794-0691, ext. 6139. Step Out Run.Walk to Stop Diabetes is sponsored locally by United Supermarkets, Covenant Health System, TTUHSC, University Medical Center, TrustPoint Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Kelly Robinson, Lee Lewis Construction, Texas Tech Physicians, Mason Warner & Co, Manasseh Medical Imaging.

About the American Diabetes Association

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

(News release from the American Diabetes Association – West Texas)