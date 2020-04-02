Stepping Stones Daycare management speaks out about possible COVID-19 exposure at their facility

LUBBOCK, Texas – The management at Stepping Stones Daycare Center in Lubbock spoke out on Wednesday about the possible COVID-19 exposure case at their facility.

Stepping Stones said a family member, who tested positive for coronavirus, dropped off a toddler at the daycare on Monday and Tuesday.

The facility said the family member never physically entered the building.

“That family did not disclose that information to us and so we were not aware of that,” said Stace Jones, manager at Stepping Stones Daycare Center.

The daycare eventually found out about possible direct contact when employees saw that the child’s mother was visibly sick.

“Parents don’t actually enter the facility, and so they’re greeted outside and then we check the child’s temperature, have them wash hands, and then have them go to the classroom,” said Jones.

Both the child and mother have been tested for coronavirus and are awaiting results. But even with those precautions, Stepping Stones has decided to shut down for the remainder of the week, as a class of five toddlers and two teachers are at the most risk.

“If there’s a good chance that this child is gonna test positive — which having direct contact with someone who has tested positive sets you up for that — let’s take every precaution,” said Brittany Barela, also a Stepping Stones manager.

While closed, Stepping Stones plans to conduct a deep cleaning of their building before reopening on Monday, but have notified families and staff with hopes that exposure risk to the rest of the facility remains low.

The daycare said they also want to remind those who are sick and are not isolating, to stay at home.

“You are running the risk of really affecting another family and the outcome of that could be and likely will be detrimental to those families,” Barela said. “It’s just not worth it.”