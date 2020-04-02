Stepping Stones says child with exposure to known case tested negative for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Stepping Stones daycare in Lubbock announced one of its students tested negative for COVID-19.

Stepping Stones and the City of Lubbock both reached out to parents on Wednesday to say that a child had been exposed to COVID-19 through a family member with a confirmed case.

On Wednesday, Stepping Stones said its location would be closed April 2 and 3 for cleaning. A note from the daycare on Thursday said staff is looking forward to seeing the kids again on April 6.

The following is a statement from Stepping Stones:

It is with great joy in my heart to inform you that the child who was under investigation for COVID-19 has tested NEGATIVE! This is a huge relief for all of us as the health and safety of our staff and families is of the upmost importance. We will continue with our plan of action as previously set out. Please watch yourself and your family closely for any signs of symptoms over the weekend. We look forward to seeing you all April 6th, 2020!

Brittany Barela

Area Director

