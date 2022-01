Lubbock Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale is seen in this December 2021 photo that was provided by the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale announced Tuesday that he will not run for the city’s mayor position in 2022.

“After much reflection and discussion with friends and trusted advisors, I have decided that May of 2022 is not the time for me to run for mayor,” Massengale said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Massengale had said in November that he would consider running for mayor. He is currently the District 4 City Councilman.