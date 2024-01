LUBBOCK, Texas — Steve Massengale is set to host a campaign announcement for Lubbock mayor on January 11 at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at the YWCA.

“Please join us as I launch my campaign and share my vision for Lubbock,” Massengale said in a social media post.

Massengale currently serves District 4 on the Lubbock City Council, he has held that position since 2016.

The Lubbock mayoral election is set to take place on May 4.