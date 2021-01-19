Stickers placed in United Supermarkets bathrooms to raise awareness about human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since 2013, over 12,000 calls have been made to the National Human Trafficking hotline from Texas.

As part of Human Trafficking Awareness month, United Supermarkets is partnering with Open Door, One Voice Home and Voice of Hope to add special stickers to all United Supermarkets bathrooms to raise awareness and to help get folks out of trafficking.

“The reality is that human trafficking is going on in our community in West Texas, in Lubbock,” said United Family President Sidney Hopper.

While it might not look like much, it is a sticker that could save a life.

“It gives them the opportunity to get out of something that is slavery,” said Executive Director of One Voice Home, Hillary Cobb.

All four organizations hoped these stickers could help raise awareness about human trafficking.

“It’s really important that whatever area we work in, we are being fighters, and we are out there supporting people.

“So, whatever you are doing, we have a role to play, and United is saying, ‘Well we have gas stations and places that people come for food, so naturally that’s a great awareness place because people are always going to need those things,’” said Open Door Survivor Housing Director Jamie Wheeler.

According to the World Population Review, Texas is in the top 10 states for the highest rates of human trafficking.

By adding stickers that have the National Human Trafficking hotline number on them to all United restrooms, these organizations hope it will give victims one of the resources they need to get help.

“This is one of the few times that some victims in these situations may have a chance to reach out or get a number and get in contact with someone that can help them,” said United Family CMO, Tony Crumpton.

United Supermarkets will also be handing out blue sand to remind shoppers of the impacts of human trafficking.

“We are asking you to take this sand and fill in the cracks outside of your house or your work in the sidewalk, and it’s just symbolic of ‘We see what’s going on. You don’t have to do this alone. We are not going to let you fall through the cracks,’” said Executive Director of Voice of Hope, Kristin Murray.

The four organizations said if you need help, it’s never too late to call.

“That call is hard, but it’s worth it. It’s worth it to get out of the slavery that you are experiencing,” said Cobb.

The organizations asked folks if they see anything suspicious or think they may have information regarding a trafficking situation to make sure to contact local authorities.