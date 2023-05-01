LUBBOCK, Texas — A police chase ended with a crash on Monday evening near the 300 block of Southeast Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The LPD front desk said the initial call came in around 7:45 p.m. for a stolen car. The crash was reported at 7:54 p.m., police said. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

An LBKAlert stated, “Due to Traffic accident, 400 block of Southeast Loop 289 will be closed for eastbound traffic from 400 block of Southeast Loop 289 to 500 block of Southeast Loop 289. Seek alternate routes of travel.”

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.