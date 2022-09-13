LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U.

LPD located the owner of the car who said it was stolen. The victim told officers his key fob and wallet were in the car when it was stolen.

According to LPD, the suspect stole the car and purposely drove the front end of the car into the lake then fled the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was not located.

