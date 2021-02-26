Stolen cellphone ring spanning multiple states busted in Lubbock by FBI, two arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men arrested in Lubbock have been accused by the FBI of fraudulently buying cellphones in multiple states, including Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, in order to sell them.

Taurean Dion Armstrong, 27, and Jawaune Antonne Lee, 26, were arrested February 24 in Lubbock and are currently held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on various charges, including a hold from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, a warrant was executed December 9 at a Global One Wireless, an electronics store in Dallas that purchased stolen devices, the FBI discovered.

Various cellphones and other devices were recovered in the search warrant, including four devices fraudulently purchased in Arkansas in early December 2020.

Cellular records obtained by the FBI showed that Armstrong was in the same area of Arkansas at the time of the purchase.

Records also showed Armstrong in Louisiana on November 12, the same day numerous fraudulent purchases were made using the same prepaid debit card. The purchases were made in the same area of Louisiana that Armstrong was in on November 12.

Records for the prepaid debit card obtained from AT&T showed 27 transactions at various locations between March and October 2020, all of which were canceled for fraud, according to court documents.

When Armstrong and Lee were arrested in Lubbock, officers found 18 cellphones, several fraudulent Social Security cards, credit cards and driver’s licenses. Both Armstrong and Lee had multiple sets of driver’s licenses with their photograph and a different name, as well as matching Social Security cards and credit cards.

Numerous receipts from cellphone stores were also found, including receipts from a store in Snyder, Texas, and various Lubbock cellphone stores.

Two others were arrested as well, but were not named in the FBI criminal complaint along with Armstrong and Lee. 21-year-old Deandre Staton and 27-year-old Johnny Humphrey were held in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday night.