Stolen flags from Levelland Fire Department found

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Police on Thursday morning said two stolen flags had been found in a dumpster near the Levelland Fire Department.

The flags were stolen Tuesday and the episode was caught on surveillance video. (Use the video player below.)

“I just couldn’t believe someone stole the flags from the fire station,” said Bull Durham, Levelland Fire Chief on Wednesday.

Officials said a woman, possibly white or Hispanic, took the flags.

On Thursday, the city’s Facebook page said, “An employee from 1st Class Plumbing found the flags.”

“Once the flags are no longer considered ‘evidence,” Chief Durham will follow flag disposal protocols,” Levelland said.

“The City of Levelland and the Levelland Fire Department are grateful for the public’s help and support,” Levelland also said.

The Levelland ISD donated flags on Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the police to see if the woman in the video has been identified or arrested. We confirmed the search continues.

For anyone who has any information on the incident, they are prompted to call Levelland Police at (806) 894-6164.