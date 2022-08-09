LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with burglary Sunday.

Kenneth Devore, 53, was accused of throwing a brick through a gas station glass door near the United grocery store in the 2700 block of 82nd street.

According to the police report, Devroe was caught on camera throwing the brick. Officials said Devroe stole “several cigarettes and a small bundle of cash.”

The police report did not say specifically what Devroe stole which would have contained a tracking device. But the police report did say a tracking device led officers to his location.

Devroe fled to a residence in the 2700 block of east 9th street. Responding officers found Devroe in the backyard trying to jump the fence and took Devroe into custody.

Devroe was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Devroe was in the custody of Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $4,000.