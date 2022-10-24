LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a heavy police presence in one South Lubbock neighborhood Sunday morning following an incident that involved a stolen vehicle and a foot chase.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched just after 8:35 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue.

The vehicle was later located in the area of 76th Street and Waco Avenue.

Police said there was a foot chase that involved several individuals after the vehicle was found.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday at least one person, a teenager, was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Jerrell Johnson, 18.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention.

LCDC records showed Johnson was released on Monday after posting bond.

Jerrell Johnson (Booking photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

