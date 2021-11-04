Stolen pickup truck leads to police chase, 1 in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas– What started as a stolen vehicle situation escalated to a crash that slowed traffic down near South Loop 289 and Interstate 27 Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said.

Officers responded about 8:00 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and I-27 to a victim following a suspect who stole a business vehicle, police said.

The victim continued providing updates on where the suspect was traveling, and an officer was able to catch up to the suspect westbound on Slaton Road from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Grable Aguilera, 44.

[image of Grable Aguilera provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

Officers continued chasing Aguilera on 66th Street southbound on Avenue P. The pursuit ended with him driving the vehicle into the ditch separating the access road from the main lanes of traffic for South Loop 289, police said.

Aguilera was captured after police said a short foot chase occurred after the collision.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.