Stollings hires lawyer, ESPN says, prepares to sue Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to ESPN.com former Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings retained attorney Peter Ginsberg to pursue legal action against TTU.

“This week, Ginsberg sent a letter to Texas Tech vice chancellor and general counsel Eric Bentley regarding the preservation of all documents and electronically stored information regarding Stollings’ firing,” ESPN said.

Texas Tech fired Stollings after a report in USA Today made allegations of abuse within the Lady Raiders basketball program, including allegations of sexual harassment.

One of the assistant coaches was confronted earlier this year and resigned even before the USA Today article.

In a press conference on August 7, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said, “We have failed them [the players] and we need to do better.”

Hocutt also said. “I apologize. We’re going to get this right.”

In the days that followed, Texas Tech announced Krista Gerlich was hired to be the new Lady Raider head coach.