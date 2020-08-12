Store clerk robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said two suspects robbed the Fast Stop convenience store, 7302 4th Street. Police were called just before midnight Saturday night.

The police report said one suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk while another gabbed cash out of the cash register.

“Don’t call the police, we have other guys outside,” the gunman said, according to the police report.

On the way out, one of the suspect stole cigarettes, the police report said.

The two suspects ran off. The store clerk called the business owner who in turn called 911. Even after a search by DPS officers in a helicopter, the suspects were not found, according to the police report.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Police on Wednesday to request an update. At the time of this report, no suspects were charged or arrested yet.

The police report did not mention injuries.