Store owner sees increase purchases in CBD oil treats for pets

LUBBOCK Texas- One local CBD business said it has seen a 30 percent increase in sales for dog treats containing CBD oil.

Shane McFarlin, owner of CBD Plus USA off Frankford Avenue, said he saw a normal spike in sales during the Fourth of July. However, he said sales have not dissipated and it could have something to do with people getting more dogs during the pandemic.

“You’re having a lot of dogs with issues that you’re maybe not familiar with,” he said. “And CBD oil is a great way to take the edge off. If nothing else it just tells your dog ‘Hey relax, let’s figure each other out.'”

McFarlin said there are some misconceptions about the products but that people should know they’re safe to use. In fact, he said he gives them to his own pets.

“I think a lot of people, their fear is that you’re going to get the dog high or that you’re making fun of the dog, or having fun, but it’s not like that at all,” he said. “You will see your dogs improve, whether it be physically, mentally, whatever their issues are. It’s not intoxicating, it’s helpful. And I think people will see that.”

Samantha Lowe, a dog owner, said she feeds her dogs CBD treats to help them feel calm if she’s going on a trip or if they are in pain.

“They get it after any medical surgery, such as their spay or neuters,” she said,”My dog Chance gets a lot of ear infections and those can be kind of painful so he gets those as well.”

Dr. Eric Cunningham from Live Oak Animal hospital said using CBD oil treats on pets is relatively safe and that he hasn’t seen an adverse reaction yet.