Stores continue to sell products with Delta-8 THC, saying current law allows it

LUBBOCK Texas- The Texas Department of State Health Services said products containing Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are illegal to sell, purchase or consume in the state but local dispensaries said there is no current legislation that prohibits them from selling.

According to the Texas DSHS website, consumable hemp products containing any concentration of Delta-8 are considered Schedule 1 controlled substances.

Samantha Lowe, owner at CBD Plus USA, said she has contacted law enforcement and government representatives to find out more about it but said no one knows too much about it.

“There’s no new legislation in the state of Texas saying that we cannot sell it, “said Lowe, “The only legislation is the Delta nine THC, which is .03% or less.”

Lowe said nearly 75 percent of her sales stem from selling products that contain Delta-8 and that not being able to sell it would place a major financial burden on her business.

“We do have a lot of stock in the store, a lot of back stock. In just a few days before I heard about this, I ordered more,” said Lowe, “So we’re getting more in that we don’t even know if we can sell or not.”

Jennifer Diaz, owner of CBD American Shaman, said the news of the change came out of left field.

“We weren’t even informed of the laws being considered are being changed. We were very blindsided,” said Diaz,” So then in return, our customers that are seeing true benefits and getting help from this product, [were] blindsided as well.”

Diaz said since legislation has not changed, she will continue to sell products to help customers get the products they need.

“We are selling the line that is 100% compliant when it comes to the farm bill,” said,”Delta-8 is derived from the plant, so that’s how it is protected.