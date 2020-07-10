Storm damage in Lubbock, Joyland closed for about two weeks.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Storms on Thursday evening caused wind damage in Lubbock including Joyland. (Scroll down to see an image gallery at the bottom of this story.)

A photojournalist visited with Joyland on Friday. He quoted the owner as saying it will be about two weeks before Joyland can be reopened.

A worker told our photojournalist that someone was injured by a falling branch. She was taken to a local hospital.

One person on the Joyland Facebook page commented, “It was so crazy, the storm came out of nowhere, I was on the log ride when it hit and had to run to shelter, I couldn’t see anything or where I was going.”

A metal building at East Broadway and Walnut Avenue was demolished. There was also a damage report from 8th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

At one point Thursday night, the Lubbock Power and Light outage map indicated 4,200 homes or businesses without power.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock officially recorded the highest wind speed Thursday as 41 miles per hour and the highest wind gust at 53 miles per hour. The NWS official measurements come from the Preston Smith International Airport.

