Storm risk higher east of Lubbock Friday afternoon and evening

LUBBOCK, Texas -- There is a slight risk of storms for parts of the South Plains Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. There is a marginal risk for Scurry, Dickens and Kent Counties late Friday night.

The forecast calls for a dry line to push east of Floydada, Ralls, Tahoka and Lamesa Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center said there is threat for damaging winds, large hail and a slight risk for a tornado east of Post, Crosbyton and Gail into southwest Oklahoma.

The area likely to see severe storms will be south of I-20.