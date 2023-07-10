LUBBOCK, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms were forecast to expected to develop near the Texas/New Mexico border late Monday afternoon and then move eastward.

“A few storms may become severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats,” the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said. NWS said “Up to golf ball-sized hail” and winds up to 70 mph were possible.

Storm Summary

11:04 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX and Wolfforth TX until 11:45 PM CDT

10:42 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Cap Rock TX and Owens TX until 11:15 PM CDT

10:34 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX and Lorenzo TX until 11:00 PM CDT

7:36 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Peacock TX and Swenson TX until 8:00 PM CDT

5:21 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Dermott TX and Union TX until 6:00 PM CDT

3:15 p.m. NWS said, “Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop…”

Useful Links

We will put a video player at the top of this story if needed for live coverage.