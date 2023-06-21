LUBBOCK, Texas — A tornado warning was issued for Matador and surrounding areas Wednesday evening.

Related Story: Search and rescue ongoing after tornado, Motley County Sheriff’s Office says

The National Weather Service said at 8:26 PM a tornado warning for Motley and Dickens counties continued.

The NWS also said, “A damaging tornado is on the ground. Take cover now if you are in the path of this storm!”

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Structural damage and baseball-sized hale was reported by storm spotters along with a

a confirmed tornado shortly after 8:00 p.m. The tornado was confirmed by law enforcement, according to the NWS.

The damage was reported both on the north side and south side of Matador — although we do not yet have additional sources yet for the damage reports.

Use the video player to see live coverage. Keep checking for continuous updates.

Storm Summary

9:40 p.mm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Roaring Springs TX and Glenn TX until 10:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!

9:22 p.m. NWS tweeted, “9:19 PM: Law enforcement reports a tornado on the ground east of Dickens. This tornado is moving south at 25 mph.”

9:12 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Dougherty TX and South Plains TX until 9:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and tennis ball sized hail!

8:57 p.m. @bhendricksonwx tweeted and image and said, “Delayed report. Wedge tornado earlier north of Matador. Pulled from dash cam.”

8:56 p.m. Tornado Warning including Cottle County, TX, Dickens County, TX, King County, TX until 10:00 PM CDT

8:47 p.m. @okinfortworth tweeted images and said, “Val and Amy just helped a man dig out his wife from the rubble there in Matador.”

8:31 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue was asked to help by providing a heavy rescue unit to Matador.

8:23 p.m. Tornado Warning including Roaring Springs TX and Russellville TX until 9:00 PM CDT

7:56 p.m. Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX and Whiteflat TX until 8:30 PM CDT

Useful Links