LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of baseball size hail came in after a storm hit Lubbock. Scroll down to see an image slideshow.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas and other states Friday afternoon. The watch included Lubbock and the South Plains. Later, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Lubbock.

Just after 6:00 p.m., the NWS said of the storm hitting Lubbock, “This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!”

Earlier in the day, NWS said, “Thunderstorms are developing across the South Plains and far southwestern Texas Panhandle.”

“These storms will move off to the east at around 40 mph and be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds primarily,” NWS also said.

Storm Summary

Upland Avenue near Spur 327

Upland Avenue near Spur 327

Near 34th and Milwaukee (Nexstar/Staff)

