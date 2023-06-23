LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of baseball size hail came in after a storm hit Lubbock. Scroll down to see an image slideshow.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas and other states Friday afternoon. The watch included Lubbock and the South Plains. Later, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Lubbock.
Just after 6:00 p.m., the NWS said of the storm hitting Lubbock, “This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!”
Earlier in the day, NWS said, “Thunderstorms are developing across the South Plains and far southwestern Texas Panhandle.”
“These storms will move off to the east at around 40 mph and be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds primarily,” NWS also said.
Storm Summary
- 7:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Slaton TX, Cap Rock TX and Canyon Valley TX until 8:00 PM CDT
- 6:38 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX and Olton TX until 7:45 PM CDT
- 6:23 p.m. NWS tweeted an image and said, “Go indoors!!! Large hail moving into southwest Lubbock! Here’s a photo of a stone almost baseball sized that fell at 98th and Upland.”
- 5:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX, Hart TX and Nazareth TX until 6:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
- 5:37 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX and Wolfforth TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Hale Center TX and Edmonson TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hereford TX, Dawn TX and Joel TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 4:48 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX and Nazareth TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:42 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muleshoe TX, Earth TX and Springlake TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:27 p.m. (central) Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clovis NM and Texico NM until 4:30 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
- 3:54 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 11 PM CDT
