Storm winds knock over trees and power poles, leave thousands without power

LUBBOCK, Texas — Storm winds that passed through Lubbock Friday night knocked over trees and power poles, and left thousands without power.

Matt Rose of Lubbock Power and Light said at peak 16,000 people were without power at one time.

“Every area of our territory was affected and so in that regard, this really was the most severe storm that we have had in this season, probably over the past few seasons,” he said. “This is the largest number of customers that have been affected for this longer period of time.”

He said the wind’s forces caused more than fifty poles to break, which resulted in power lines going down.

“Our crews have been out since the storm hit last night,” he said. “They have been working nonstop in order to address these issues and we are not going to leave the field until every single customer comes back up.”

Lubbock resident Jay Shaw said the storm’s winds had him initially concerned.

“I kept going from the house to my (video) game trying to see if I needed to get in the closet or not,” he said, “I thought it was that time, honestly.”

He said that when he woke up the next morning he found a tree in his front yard had fallen on top of his home. He said he was grateful that nobody was hurt and that there was no damage to his home.

If you have been affected by the storm’s power outages, LP&L recommends you send an email to lightsout@lpandl.com.