LUBBOCK, Texas— The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a hazardous weather statement for Wednesday afternoon and night.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop [Wednesday] afternoon mainly across the southern South Plains, gradually increasing in coverage and spreading into the southern Rolling Plains [Wednesday] evening,” the NWS said.

The NWS also said, “The strongest storms will be capable of producing extremely large hail in excess of baseball size and isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph.”

A tornado is also possible, according to the NWS. The forecast called for rain and storm chances through Friday night.