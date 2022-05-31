LUBBOCK, Texas – The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains on Tuesday and the rest of the week included the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service said Lubbock had a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with continued chances on Tuesday night and on through Friday night.

The NWS said that Lubbock had a slight risk of severe weather for Tuesday with points north and east with an enhanced risk. Wind speeds of 70 – 80 miles per hour were possible with hail size in excess of 2 inches. Tornados were “possible,” the NWS said.

The NWS said, “Severe weather is expected in the region this [Tuesday] afternoon and evening.”

“The highest chances for severe weather are across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. The primary threats will be large hail to 3″ in diameter and damaging wind gusts to 80 mph, although a few tornadoes are also possible,” NWS also said. “In addition, torrential rainfall and the risk of flooding will accompany the most intense activity.”