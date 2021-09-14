Stranded motorist turned out to be wanted, arrested after chase

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas– While on Patrol a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located a stranded motorist in the 1500 block of 114th Street at approximately 11:20 a.m. on 9-14-21.

While assisting the motorist the driver gave one name. The Deputy transported the driver of the vehicle to the Stripes located at 82nd Street and I-27. While positively identifying the driver it was determined, the driver provided the deputy with a false name. The driver was identified as, Elias Martinez DOB 3-20-1997 who has an outstanding Pardon and Parole violation. While attempting to arrest Elias he fled on foot and was located with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department Canine unit hiding in a dumpster near the 82nd Street and I-27 Stripes.

Elias Martinez was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is charged with: Failure to Identify as a Fugitive, Evading Arrest or Detention, and with his outstanding Pardon and Parole violation warrant.

(This is a news release from LCSO)