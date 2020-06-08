Street closure on 110th Street to begin Monday, June 15

110th Street to be closed from Slide Road to York Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday June 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with Shaw Services, Inc., will begin construction of a sewer line along 110th Street from Slide Road to York Avenue.

110th Street will be closed from Slide Road to York Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.

Weather and construction permitting, this project is expected to be complete in late July.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)