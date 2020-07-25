Street Closure on 110th Street to Start Monday

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Monday July 24, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with Utility Contractors of America, will begin construction of a sewer line along 110th Street from Slide Road to York Avenue.

110th Street will be closed from Slide Road to York Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.

Weather and construction permitting, this project should be complete by mid-August.

