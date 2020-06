LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, City of Lubbock Water Utilities will close Joliet Avenue, between 21st and 22nd Street, for the installation of a new public water main. If weather permits, work will begin early Tuesday morning and last approximately two days.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek an alternate route.

