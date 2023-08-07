LUBBOCK, Texas – Each One-Reach One would hold a memorable event to honor the late Thomas J. Patterson, Sr. on Saturday, August 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2502 East 4th Street, said a press release.

Families of the victims lost to gun violence are set to speak at the event on Saturday. Grammy award winners Zacardi Cortez and Pastor Tim Rogers would perform at the street concert as well as other artists including Reverend Buddy Buchanan and Deborah Barnes-Moss.

In 1990, Patterson began marching the streets of Lubbock in the Parkway neighborhood in hopes of bringing people together. His goal for the community was to be a positive change in the black community of Lubbock, the press release said.

Patterson’s first march against drugs and gun violence began on the street of East Colgate and Zenith, but has since been moved indoors due to the heat.

The press release encouraged those who have questions or are interested in being part of the event to contact Faye Dunn at (806) 831-9986.