Street paving may cause delays on Indiana Avenue in far South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the City of Lubbock Street Maintenance section will begin a seal-coat paving project on South Indiana from 130th to 146th Streets.

This project is expected to be complete by Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Motorists should expect travel delays during this period and use alternate routes if possible. Access to adjacent neighborhoods will be limited at times.

A certain amount of loose gravel is common after this type of project, motorists are urged to reduce speed on this corridor to minimize rock chip damage to windshields.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)