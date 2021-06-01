Street resurfacing project to affect several residential streets in Lubbock

The hours of operation will be between 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Thursday, June 3, 2021, Intermountain Slurry Seal, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will apply a scrub seal on residential streets from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue, from 19th Street to 24th Street, Regal Park, the Falls and then to Vintage Township.

The hours of operation will be between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Citizens need to be aware that there will be construction activity at different times during this process, which means times when roadways could be blocked with no workers present.

The following residential streets below will be affected at different times during this process:

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete dependent upon weather.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)