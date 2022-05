LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said 82nd Street from Memphis Avenue to Indiana Avenue was closed after a third-party contractor hit a natural gas line in the 3700 block of 82nd Street.

LFR also evacuated residents in the area of Memphis Drive to 82nd Street and Memphis Avenue to Louisville Avenue.

The public was asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

