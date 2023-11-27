LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech University College of Education announced the establishment of the Strickling Senior Leaders, a scholarship made possible by the generosity of Roxane and Ben Strickling.

The Strickling Senior Leaders program will provide a $1,000 scholarship to every senior in the College of Education. The gift will have the largest scholarship impact made by an individual on an annual basis in Texas Tech history with roughly 277 seniors graduating from the college each year, Texas Tech said.

“By the time our students walk across the stage at graduation, they have been through an extremely rigorous program to prepare them to be the best possible educators,” said Jesse Perez Mendez, dean of the College of Education.

Students in the College of Education are enrolled in TechTeach during their senior year. The program requires students to spend the entire year as a teacher candidate in the classroom working with mentor teachers and their professors to gain hands-on experience, Texas Tech said. The year-long experience equips students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to run their own classroom after graduation.

The Stricklings are loyal Texas Tech alumni who have supported the university through philanthropy since 1984, Texas Tech said. Roxane graduated with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and taught kindergarten and second grade at Midland ISD.

Ben graduated with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering in 1979 and is the chairman of the board of Blue Arrow Operating, Texas Tech said. Ben was inducted into the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering Petroleum Engineering Academy in 2015, he also serves on the Texas Tech University System Foundation Board.