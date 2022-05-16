LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a Saturday robbery at 403 Avenue Q, where two suspects “appeared to be intoxicated,” according to a police report.

LPD responded to the location at around 7:00 A.M. An employee at the gas station told police two suspects entered the gas station while a third suspect stayed in their vehicle, according to the report.

The employee said one suspect took merchandise from the gas station and began to leave with the second suspect without paying.

When the employee went to confront them, the first suspect showed a gun, which placed the employee in “fear for her life,” according to the report.

The two suspects got back into their car and the third suspect drove them northbound on Avenue Q.

The employee told police the suspects were “laughing” the whole time and appeared to be intoxicated when they went into the gas station, according to the report.

A witness said she saw the suspects place a gun magazine on the counter. The witness was “visibly upset,” according to the report.

The manager of the gas station then arrived and accessed the security cameras. The video showed the first suspect “stumbling” into the gas station with a gun originally in his pants. The video showed him gathering merchandise and then leaving the gas station with the second suspect without paying.

The camera then showed the car leaving the scene going northbound.