LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation began work Wednesday on a project to add rumble strips and stripping to FM 1585 in Lubbock and Hockley counties.

SH 194 in Castro County and FM 1585 in Lubbock County also began work on Wednesday, according to TxDOT.

“This is a slow moving mobile operation and no lane closure are planned during this work,” said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT traffic engineer.

TxDOT said that motorist should expect delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone and for the safety of workers.

Work is expected to wrap-up at the end of August and will take place weather permitting.