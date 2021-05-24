Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon through early Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The entire South Plains region is under a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and early this evening near the Texas/New Mexico state line. As the evening and night progress, the activity should develop into a large complex of showers and thunderstorms that will move eastward across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. The showers and thunderstorms should exit the regional by early Tuesday morning.

The primary severe weather concerns are large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, which could produce some flooding in spots. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero.

Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:

