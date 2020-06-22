Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains and Rolling Plains Monday evening and Monday night.

Hail up to the golf ball-sized and damaging wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour will be the main threats from the thunderstorms.



Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in a few spots, which may produce some minor flash flooding.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains in a “slight” risk for sever weather. A “slight” risk means there is roughly a two out of five chance of seeing severe weather in the outlook area.

(Photo provided by the NWS Storm Prediction Center. This graphic will update as new forecast updates are provided)

Infographics explaining the severe weather risk categories and the threats associated with each can be found below.

(Photo provided by the NWS Storm Prediction Center)

(Photo provided by the NWS Storm Prediction Center)

