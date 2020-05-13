Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday across the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — After starting the day with areas of dense fog, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the South and Rolling Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms will develop along the dryline during the afternoon hours and move eastward into the evening.

Large hail up to baseball size, damaging wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in a few storms, which may produce some minor flash flooding.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has the central South Plains in a “marginal” and “slight” right for severe weather. The Lubbock metro area is in the “slight” risk category.

The eastern South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains is outlined in an “enhanced” risk for severe weather.

Infographics explaining the severe weather risk categories and the threats associated with each can be found below.

(Photo provided by the NWS Storm Prediction Center)

(Photo provided by the NWS Storm Prediction Center)

