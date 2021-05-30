Strong to severe thunderstorms, flood threat Sunday and Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to threaten the South Plains and Rolling Plains from late Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

Sunday Evening & Sunday Night:

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon across central and eastern New Mexico, along with the Texas Panhandle. The activity will develop into a large complex and line which will sweep east and southeast across the South Plains and Rolling Plains Sunday evening and Sunday night. This complex and line of storms should exit the region early Monday morning.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail up to golf ball size and very heavy rainfall are the threats with the storms Sunday evening and Sunday night. While the tornado threat is low, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center has the South Plains region highlight in a flooding risk Sunday evening and Sunday night. Thunderstorms could drop between one to three inches of rainfall, with some isolated higher totals in spots. Do not drive into flood waters!

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

Memorial Day (Monday):

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Monday night. The severe weather threat is lower on Monday but there could still be a few strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the South Plains and Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather.

The Weather Prediction Center also has the South Plains region highlight in a flooding risk Monday and Monday night. Thunderstorms could drop an additional three quarters to two inches of rainfall on Monday. Do not drive into flood waters!

Additional Weather Resources: