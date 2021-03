LUBBOCK, Texas — A building on the Texas Tech University campus was evacuated Monday morning after a gas line was struck nearby, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com workers in the area struck a six-inch gas line.

The TTU International Cultural Center was evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, LFR said.