Structure fire reported at Frenship Ag Barn

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wolfforth Fire Department and the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Frenship Ag Barn just after 3:00 p.m. Monday.

According to a photojournalist on the scene, when they arrived, the flames had been put out.

A spokesperson with Frenship ISD provided the following statement:

Just after 3:00 p.m. on November 4th, the Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at the Frenship Ag Barn located at County Road 1300 and Woodrow Road.

A Frenship High School student called 911 to report the fire. Volunteer fire fighters quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

No students or staff were injured. One animal at the barn is reported to have injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.