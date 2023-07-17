LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 8900 block of County Road 6835 on Monday evening.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m. Photos from the scene showed large flames and smoke coming from a commercial building. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“Carlisle, Wolfforth, Woodrow, and Shallowater Volunteer fire departments are on scene combating the fire,” LCSO said.

