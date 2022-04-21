LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after being shot in the face during a struggle Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report. The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Aldan Sarabia, was arrested after a SWAT response.

According to the police report, three people, including shooting victim Samuel Sanchez, drove to the 2600 block of 47th Street to sell marijuana to an unknown woman. The three were approached by Sarabia, who at one point reached into the vehicle and took an unknown amount of marijuana and money before running away.

The three began looking for Sarabia and eventually knocked on the door of a house in the 2600 block of 48th Street they thought he was at. The woman who answered the door said they could find Sarabia near 45th Street and University Avenue. However, when the three drove to that location, they did not find him there, according to the police report.

Sanchez and another victim approached the house and began talking to the woman while the third waited in the car. It was at this point Sarabia came out of the house and pointed a gun at Sanchez, the police report said.

The second victim grabbed the gun in an attempt to take it away from Sarabia. At one point, the two fell, and the gun fired, hitting Sanchez in the face, according to the police report.

Sarabia fired another shot toward the second victim as he was running away but did not hit him.

Sanchez was taken to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle and was seriously injured.

Sarabia was arrested at the house and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was charged with aggravated assault.